Death notices for Sept. 19
Carlson, Shirley Ethel, 83, Tenino, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gluck, David Tighe Redican, 53, Olympia, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
McKinley, James A., 66, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Michal, Karen K., 73, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Sherman, Michael Ray, 72, Tenino, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
