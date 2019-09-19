Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 20

By Olympian staff

Biggers, Meredith W., 80, Centralia, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.

Forsythe, David N., 79, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Johnson, David Peter, 100, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-754-5420.

Langston, Homer Anthony, 82, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at The Sequoia, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Padgett, Nina D., 63, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.

Tollefsen, Betty J., 95, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

