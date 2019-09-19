Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 20
Biggers, Meredith W., 80, Centralia, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.
Forsythe, David N., 79, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Johnson, David Peter, 100, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-754-5420.
Langston, Homer Anthony, 82, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at The Sequoia, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Padgett, Nina D., 63, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
Tollefsen, Betty J., 95, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
