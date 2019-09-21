Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 21
Busack, Marjorie Susan, 92, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kearns, Donna Ruth, 71, Union, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mesojednik, JoAnne Marie, 80, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Price, David A., 59, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reynolds, Barbara Jean, 88, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
