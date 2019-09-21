Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 21

By Olympian staff

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

Busack, Marjorie Susan, 92, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kearns, Donna Ruth, 71, Union, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mesojednik, JoAnne Marie, 80, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Price, David A., 59, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Reynolds, Barbara Jean, 88, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

  Comments  