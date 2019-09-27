Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 27

By Olympian staff

DeVore, Darryl Lee, 70, Montesano, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Macaulay-Robinson, George Leo, 71, Lacey, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Panorama Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Mauerman, Ernestine D., 90, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mulcahy-Ranger, Lori Ann, 56, Yelm, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Newman, Ronald Allen, 80, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

