Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 28
Braun, Vincent D., 86, Rochester, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Rager, Richard Lewis, 77, Hoquiam, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Raico, Richard Charles, 72, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Terril, Mark William, 73, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
