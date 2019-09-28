Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 28

By Olympian staff

Braun, Vincent D., 86, Rochester, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Rager, Richard Lewis, 77, Hoquiam, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Raico, Richard Charles, 72, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Terril, Mark William, 73, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

