Death notices for Sept. 29

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.
Zinnikas, John David, Jr., 80, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Fieldstone Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
