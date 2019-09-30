Death Notices
Deaths for Sept. 30
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Up Next
LaLonde, Roy, 78, Montesano, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
LaLonde, Roy, 78, Montesano, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Death notices for Sept. 29, 2019KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments