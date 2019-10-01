Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 1
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Archibald, Nora Elizabeth, 73, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Chin, Dath, 47, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Luurs, Isabell, 72, Tumwater, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Mowery, Judith Loanne, 79, Lacey, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Napper, Michael W., 72, Lacey, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Pierce, Lucy Jane, 80, Spanaway, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Pursley, Carole J., 84, Lacey, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Seagraves, Betty Ann, 90, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments