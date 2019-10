Deaths for Oct. 2

SHARE COPY LINK

Belen, Sr., Alonzo K., 55, Shelton, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Claus, Larry Richard, 72, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Contes, Marcia M., 88, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Gift, Dennis Everett, 74, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hensel, Jeffrey, 57, Tumwater, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, Centralia, 360-736-3317.

Henslee, Eldon Ollis, 90, Graham, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Lawton, Brandon Dean, 37, Rainier, died Sunday, Sept, 29, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Rader, Jonathan Samson, 50, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Rains, Frank V., 84, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Quarry Senior Living, Vancouver, Wash. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Shannon, Linda, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, Centralia, 360-736-3317.

Smith, Jean Aileen, 84, Rainier., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Spiegel, Dale A. Sr., 94, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Stamey, Eli, 88, Lacey, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Fieldstone Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Trammell, Virginia Lee, 94, Port Orchard, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Stafford Healthcare at Ridgemont, Port Orchard. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Valline, Robert, 70, Shelton, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.