Deaths for Oct. 4

Beymer, Betty Ann, 90, Vashon, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Eldridge, Richard Taft, 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Flowers, William A., 89, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Gruebel, Leta, 64, McKenna, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hall, Anita Anne, 89, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Malm, Louise A., 85, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.