Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 9
Caiola, Michael, 72, Winlock, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Elhardt, Theodore Roland, 86, Lacey, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Jones, Donald L., 77, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Legg, Shirley, 85, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Washington, Leon, 62, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Canna Court Adult Home Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wittig, Mark Edwin, 25, Lacey, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
