Deaths for Oct. 10
Steinman, Thomas Lynn, 78, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stump, Teresa Lynn, 61, Yelm, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Weaver, Romaine Louise, 88, Chehalis, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Westcott, Virginia Shannon, 67, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
