Deaths for Oct. 11

SHARE COPY LINK

Freeman, Janet Rae, 87, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at The Cottages of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Higbee, Audrey B., 90, Lilliwaup, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Larson, Linda Mary, 75, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

McQuilkin, Russel Lynn, 76, Grapeview, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nordgulen, Cheryl Lynne, 60, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.