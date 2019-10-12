Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 12
Angel, Jon Robert, 63, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Malone, Kevin Brian, 62, Belfair, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Belfair. Forest Funeral Homes, 360-427-8044.
Smith, Arthur Ray, 79, Union, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Taintor, Anna Lea, 96, Shelton, died Wedesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Taylor, Ida Mae, 93, Shoreline, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Crista Rehab & Skilled Care, Shoreline. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
