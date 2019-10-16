Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 16
Bradley, Donald, 87, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Farcy, Mary Louise, 63, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Ferrier, Geraldine Mae, 93, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Woodland Assisted Living Community, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Green, Diane Maureen, 78, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Homes, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Gustafson, Jr., Carl Florentine, 92, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Mertz, Marian Alice, 93, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Miller, Jeffrey David, 67, Tumwater, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Myers, Dennis N., 61, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Swayne, Hazel, 86, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Tiland, Jean A., 82, Elma, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Utley, Robert Edward, 74, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Homes, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Comments