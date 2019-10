Deaths for Oct. 18

Bryce, Marilyn Elaine, 88, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Nicklaus, Sr., Arthur Roy, 89, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Maple Glen Assisted Living, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Smyth, Delta Wayne, 96, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Watkins, Daniel James, 60, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.