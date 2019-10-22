Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 22
Bridges, Dennis C., 56, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kim, Patricia Louise, 74, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Snorteland, Pamela Jo, 62, Yelm, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Stucke, David J., 72, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wyman, Mark Ellison, 64, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
