Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 23
Brown, Alan Eugene, 60, Tenino, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Cruickshank, Vivian Grace, 88, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Donner, Herbert, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Hanely, Marvin Lee, 72, Rochester, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Higginbotham, Walter Clinton, 89, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Kratcha, Glenn Harvey, 90, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kruger, Peter W., Jr., 64, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Matsuo, Naoka, 94, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Raines, Harold Dean, 70, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
St. Claire, Richard Arkle, 88, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
