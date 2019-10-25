Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 25
Collins, Michael R., 71, Rainier, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Huffman, Delwood, 82, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Jenna, Harry John, 96, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rice, Wayne Carl, 65, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Underberg, Melissa Jill, 60, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
