Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 26
Case, Gerald Wayne, 87, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Champagne, Richard Leo, Sr., 87, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Henderson, Leland, 62, Rochester, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Horvatin, Joseph William, 56, Tumwater, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Thurston County. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Janda-Valdez, Mariah, 46, Hoodsport, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sager, Mathew Vernon, 42, Rochester, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stetson, Warren Lowell, Jr., 71, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Whitman, Timothy, 72, Union, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wright, Rudy, 91, Yelm, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Easthaven Villa, Yelm. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Zimmer, Penny, 77, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
