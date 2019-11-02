Death Notices
Deaths for Nov. 2
Aker, William Harvey, 99, Lilliwaup, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Beebe, Abbigael, Leanne, 21, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Buschmann, Glen Lawrence, 65, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Dodge, Morris Anthony, 93, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at home. Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, Centralia, 360-736-3317.
Johnson, Roger David, 82, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Robinson, Nancy Alleah, 85, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Wells, Merle Frank, 93, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
