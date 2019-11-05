Death Notices
Deaths for Nov. 5
Mallory, Judith (Judy) Laveta, 80, Shelton, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Perkins, Rosa M., 85, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ryan, Sheila Marie, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Strickland, Richard Joseph, 71, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ulrich, Virginia Ann, 80, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wolf, Thomas Joe, 45, Shelton, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
