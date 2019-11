Deaths for Nov. 6

Apperson, Corless Lea Ray, 71, Shelton, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Butler, Kathryn Louise, 69, Bonney Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Gronka, Frances Aileen, 95, Olympia, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Moore, Ann Margaret, 78, Olympia, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Newton, Daniel Allen, 72, Tenino, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Smith, Bobby Dale, 87, Lacey, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.