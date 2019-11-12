Deaths for Nov. 12

Carnahan, David John, 83, Shelton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Colley, Esther E., 95, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Cotton, Keith Carroll, 43, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Markstrom, Noah Jon, 6, Centralia, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.