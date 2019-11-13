Death Notices
Deaths for Nov. 13
Bowman, Mary Ellen, 63, Yelm, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Fletcher, Michael Curtis, 60, Shelton, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Fullerton, George Edward, 78, Shelton, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Hendrix, Anita Louise, 77, Tenino, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lofton, David Lynn, 71, Shelton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Rager, Shirley, 72, Aberdeen, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Elma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Winn, Mary Ann, 93, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
