Deaths for Oct. 4

By Olympian staff

Baxter, Vicki Lou, 70, Lacey, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Brewer, Richard C., 71, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Brocx, Corrie, 84, McCleary, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Beehive Retirement and Assisted Living Community, McCleary. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gibbons, Nola Margaret, 65, Rochester, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.

Hoffman, Estella G., 63, Ocean Shores, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kelley, Bob, 92, Olympia, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kimbel, Daniel, 57, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

North, Thomas L., 81, Tenino, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Olson, Martin William, 62, Lacey, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Vernaci, Joseph, II, 36, Edmonds, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

