Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 9
Cox, David Arnold, 83, Olympia, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Biggs, Alfred C., 98, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at South Bay Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
