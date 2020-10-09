The Olympian Logo
Death Notices

Deaths for Oct. 9

Cox, David Arnold, 83, Olympia, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

