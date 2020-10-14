Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 14
Alexander, Jeanne, 73, Union, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Black, Scotty Earl, 48, Lacey, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Chapman, Betty, 91, Shelton, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Flynn, Mark Adam, 73, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 360-491-3000.
Gonzales, George A., 81, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Larsen-Lyso, Ruth, 89, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Needham, Charles, 73, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Veterans Administration Hospital, Seattle. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Nesmith, George Cooper, 86, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at The Sequoia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Porter, Luella Aureta, 82, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Scrogham, Yvonne, 92, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Vossbeck, Lisa Le’Ann, 36, Montesano, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
