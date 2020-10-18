The Olympian Logo
Death Notices

Deaths for Oct. 18

By Olympian staff

Armstrong, Randall, 52, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at a residence in Union, Washington. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bringhurst, Richard, 95, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at The Sequoia Assisted Living Community, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Fournier, Dorine Mae, 95, Tenino, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Amani Adult Family Home, Puyallup. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Franklin, Wayne, 90, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gary, Nancy Ann, 72, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Johnson, Leta Nadine, 93, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Dumlao M&C Adult Family Home, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Kane, Dorothy V., 74, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Knutson, Patrick N., 54, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mason, Keith Highland, 68, Aberdeen, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mendiola, Sharon, 72, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mitchell, Lew Thomas, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Nelson, Ford, 83, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Forest Ridge Health & Rehabilitation, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Salomaki, Richard D., 67, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Forest Ridge Health & Rehabilitation, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Schoening, Paul M., 88, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Taylor, Joseph, 62, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Riverside Manor, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Wettergreen, Joanne, 85, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

White, Bertram Ellsworth, 95, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Canna Court Adult Family Home, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Wilson, Leslie L., Sr., 81, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

