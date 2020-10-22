Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 22
Coley, Glena Delores, 63, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 390-491-2222.
Foxworth, Sr., Michael David, 53, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 390-491-2222.
Kang, Chilsoon, 94, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Pierce, Vernon Robert, 85, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rutledge, Tammy, 62, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 390-491-2222.
