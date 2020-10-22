The Olympian Logo
Death Notices

Deaths for Oct. 22

By Olympian Staff

Coley, Glena Delores, 63, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 390-491-2222.

Foxworth, Sr., Michael David, 53, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 390-491-2222.

Kang, Chilsoon, 94, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory, 360-491-3000.

Pierce, Vernon Robert, 85, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Rutledge, Tammy, 62, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 390-491-2222.

