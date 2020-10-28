Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 28
Baillie, Maxine Stover, 91, Port Orchard, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Washington Veterans Home, Port Orchard. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bryan, Christina Ann, 28, Elma, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Elma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Compton, William E., 83, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Krausz, Sharon E., 76, Yelm, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
McLaughlin, Mark Bradley, 68, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Nelson, Erlene Mae, 86, Centralia, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Prestige Care Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obi, Alicia Ilene, 27, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pfaff, Marilyn Sue, 63, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rowley, Marvin Erwin, 68, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stroup, Shirley Ann, 85, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
