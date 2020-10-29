Death Notices
Deaths for Oct. 29
Bagley, Michael Dennis, 66, Yelm, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Beaird, Scott, 51, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Brant, Aaron Albert, 38, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Greeley, Virgil Paul, 87, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
White, Richard Arthur, 80, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Riverside Nursing & Rehab Center, Centralia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
