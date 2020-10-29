The Olympian Logo
Death Notices

Deaths for Oct. 29

By Olympian staff

Bagley, Michael Dennis, 66, Yelm, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Beaird, Scott, 51, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Brant, Aaron Albert, 38, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Greeley, Virgil Paul, 87, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

White, Richard Arthur, 80, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Riverside Nursing & Rehab Center, Centralia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

