Death Notices
Death notices for Nov. 12
Arthur, Frederic J., 70, Shelton, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bardin, Wayne A., Jr., 72, Kent, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Valley Medical Center, Renton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Folk, Karl Heinz, 90, Olympia, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ishler, Lydia F., 80, Rochester, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Mathers, Dennis L., 65, Lacey, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Smith, Marjorie Catherine, 90, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments