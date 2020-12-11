Death Notices
Deaths for Dec. 11
Chase, Sebastian River, 32, Pacific, died Dec. 2, 2020. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Dotson, Kathryn Agnes, 97, Yelm, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Dutchuk, Vicki, 70, Port Townsend, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Gowdy, Thomas Q, 85, Rochester, died Nov. 25, 2020, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home and Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
LaGant, Dorothy Lee, 79, Tumwater, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lyman, Jocelyn Jean, 69, Olympia, died Dec. 6, 2020, at Fieldstone Memory Care. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Pittman, Valerie Jean, 78, Olympia, died Dec. 5, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
