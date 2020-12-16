The Olympian Logo
Deaths for Dec. 16

By Olympian Staff

Lein, Wallace, 89, Tumwater, died Dec. 11, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Moman, Martin Lewis, 74, Lacey, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory, 360-491-3000.

Puhn, Robert Otis, 96, Shelton, died Dec. 11, 2020, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Wiles, Anna, 92, Shelton, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Alpine Way. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

