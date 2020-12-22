Death Notices
Deaths for Dec. 22
Collins, Joanne L., 90, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Cool, Barbara, 83, Yelm, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Felker, Georgia Alene, 84, Auburn, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Lea Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center, Auburn. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Griffey, James H., 91, Allyn, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Haven Assisted Living Facility, Allyn. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hockett, William J., 68, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Johnson, Gerald T., 94, Allyn, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Haven Assisted Living Facility, Allyn. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
