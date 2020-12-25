Death Notices
Deaths for Dec. 25
Bailey, Judson, 70, Hoodsport, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Danielson, Gary Lee, 98, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Goeres, Laura Lynn, 35, Lacey, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Polanco, Ann Marie, 56, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Vinson, James Milford, 67, Port Orchard, died Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
