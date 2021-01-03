Death Notices
Deaths for Jan. 3
Decicio, Dalon E., 54, Shelton, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McLemore, Neva, 76, Shelton, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Petrinovich, Nathaniel, 35, Port Orchard, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Weston, Edward, 72, Shelton, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Winterholler, Shyla, 38, Chehalis, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
