Death Notices
Deaths for Jan. 6
Evers, Barbara, 91, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Goss, George Marshall, 71, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Heyd, Leroy, 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kahl, Flossie, 101, Tacoma, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Orchard Park Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mehrens, Arthur, 88, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Pratt, Roy, 86, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stanislay, Nancy, 77, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Vukich, Edward, 52, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
