Death Notices
Deaths for Jan. 10
Furin, Donovan, 74, Belfair, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Belfair, 360-426-4803.
Haymes, Jeffrey David, 57, Lacey, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222
Jones, Chris William, 74, Rainier, died Thursday Dec. 31, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Noche, Sherrieanne, 39, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stickland, Darrel Lee, 71, Lacey, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Running, Ralph D., 95, Lacey, died Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020, at RooLan Health Care Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments