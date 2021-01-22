Death Notices
Death notices for Jan. 22
Malone, Timothy, 64, Shelton, died Jan. 15, 2021, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Moore, Michael, 70, Shelton, died Jan. 19, 2021, at Mason General Hospital. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Nelson, Richard A., 68, Olympia, died Jan. 15, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Williams, Alexander Robinson, 95, Lacey, died Jan 10, 2021, at Panorama. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Comments