Death Notices
Deaths for Feb. 4
Buechel, Robyn, 74, Union, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bussard, Levi, 40, Grapeview, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dahl, Gayda Ann, 61, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hawley, Barbara Ann, 90, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Laux, Richard, 62, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lillibridge, Patricia Ann, 74, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Blessed Care Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lingley, Leslie Lynn, 69, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Villines, Toby, 74, Shelton, died Jan. 28, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Jones, Richard L., 86, Grapeview, died Feb. 1, 2021 at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Silverdale. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Anderson, John, 93, Shelton, died Jan. 31, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Hart, Robert, 91, Shelton, died Jan. 30, 2021 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Sharp, Jack, 81, Shelton, died Jan. 26, 2021 at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Cain, Kay L., 75, Grapeview, died Jan. 30, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Vanalstine, Lynn, 69, Olympia, died Jan. 24, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
