Death Notices
Deaths for Feb. 5
Caldwell, Charles, 78, Ryderwood, died Jan. 28, 2021, in Lacey. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Doane, Irene, 76, Shelton, died Jan. 27, 2021, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Grubbs, William Ezell, 66, Lacey, died Feb. 3, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 360-491-3000.
Krueger, Jackie, 62, Shelton, died Jan. 26, 2021, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Manni, Lenni, 63, Centralia, died Feb. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Schmitt, William, 92, Dupont, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Patriot’s Landing, Dupont. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
