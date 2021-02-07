Death Notices
Deaths for Feb. 7
Anderson, Stephen D., 68, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Ballesteros, Leopoldo Eloy, 81, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Fuller, Juana Irene, 90, Lacey, died Thurston, Feb. 4, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hill, Raylen Ann, 81, Yelm, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Quitugua, Juanita Quenga, 70, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Richardson, Eula Mae, 83, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Southwell, Nancy Marion, 95, Lacey, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments