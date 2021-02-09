Death Notices
Deaths for Feb. 9
Flowers, Cinnamon, 46, Elma, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Karten, John, 69, Spanaway, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at McGee Guest Home, Spanaway. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rank, Kristina, 66, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Comments