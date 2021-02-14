Death Notices

Deaths for Feb. 14

By Olympian Staff

Atiken, Matthew Steven, 41, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Buhl, Vivian Ivy, 60, Aberdeen, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Dunbar, Beverly Jean, 89, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Grayson, Frederica Lucille, 78, Shelton, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Lucas, Leonard Duane, 72, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Marshall, Monte Lee, 71, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Nipper, Sondra Diane, 62, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Valet, Jeffrey Ray, 41, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Wallad, Norma R., 94, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

