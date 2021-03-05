Death Notices
Deaths for March 5
Allen, Robert Lee, 78, Olympia, died March 1, 2021 at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Campbell, Gordon W, 81, Tumwater, died Feb 26, 2021 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Jackie, Margie Lee, 87, Lacey, died March 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lemert, Betty Lee, 82, Roy, died March 1, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Thoreson, Robert Glen, 80, Lacey, died March 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 360-491-3000.
