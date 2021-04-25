Death Notices

Death notices for April 25

By The Olympian staff

Collins, Mary Martha, 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hamilton, Katherine Lavon, 84, Olympia, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Miller, Jody Lynne, 63, Olympia, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.

Milton, Verne “Mike” Ernest, Jr., 81, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

