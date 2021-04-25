Death Notices
Death notices for April 25
Collins, Mary Martha, 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hamilton, Katherine Lavon, 84, Olympia, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, Jody Lynne, 63, Olympia, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Milton, Verne “Mike” Ernest, Jr., 81, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
