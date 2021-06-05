Death Notices
Deaths for June 5
Coleman, Alvin William, 79, Olympia, died May 5, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home and Cemetery, 360-943-6363.
Doidge, Ross Milton, 53, Rainier, died on May 27, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 360-491-3000.
Egge, Linda J., 74, Olympia, died May 24, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Franklin, Deborah K. (Hill), 68, Aberdeen, died May 24, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Selover, James Richard, 79, died May 27, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Torres, Mariano, 79, Tenino, died on May 26, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Walker, Jeanine Elise, 70, Lacey, died May 29, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
