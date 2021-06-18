Death Notices
Deaths for June 18
Aschenbrenner, Michael Paul, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 360-491-3000.
Drebis, Elsie Margaret, 96, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Fjosee, Norman Wayne, 72, Olympia, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hommeyer, John Andrew, 84, Lacey, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kelly, Corki L, 74, Olympia, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Polzin, Roger Emil, 83, Olympia, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, 360-493-6363.
Robertson, Janice Dee, 80, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Tacoma General Hospital. Forest Funeral Home, 360-493-6363.
Tunison, Larry J, 88, Tumwater, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, 360-493-6363.
Wakkure, Nancy Yvonne, 82, Onalaska, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
